* Q2 net profit 1.44 bln ringgit vs 1.14 bln expected
* Revenue rose 20 pct to 6.88 bln ringgit
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malaysia's largest lender,
Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), beat expectations with
a 25 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, driven by
growing loans and wealth management services.
Southeast Asia's growing economies have helped Malaysian
banks to post robust earnings in recent quarters, but slowing
global growth from sliding euro zone economies remains a risk.
Maybank posted on Thursday a net profit of 1.44 billion
ringgit ($460.87 million) in the quarter ended June 30 compared
with 1.15 billion ringgit in the same quarter a year ago.
That beat the 1.14 billion ringgit profit estimate of
analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter climbed 20.2 percent to 6.88 billion
ringgit from a year earlier, Maybank said in a statement.
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, the country's second
largest lender, reported on Wednesday a 14.4 percent increase in
second-quarter net profit, also beating market expectations.
Maybank shares were down 0.34 percent by the midday break,
prior to the announcement, in line with the benchmark stock
index's 0.26 percent drop.
($1 = 3.1245 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)