* Maybank Q3 net profit rises 16.3 pct to $549.71 million
* ROE at 14.9 pct versus full-year target of 15 pct
* Group loans climb 9.3 pct on annualised basis, buoyed by
Indonesia
* Small exposure to Indonesia sees it fare better than CIMB
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank), Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest lender by
assets, posted its highest quarterly profit since its 1960s
opening as vibrant economies from Malaysia to the Philippines
spurred loan growth.
The bank, like principal rival CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, has been expanding over the years in quick-growing
Southeast Asian markets. It targets 40 percent of profit to come
from overseas by 2015 from 30 percent at present.
Net profit for July-September rose 16.3 percent to 1.75
billion ringgit ($549.71 million) thanks to growth in net loans
and reduction in costs, the bank, majority owned by Malaysian
state pension funds, said on Thursday.
CIMB's third-quarter profit dropped 7 percent, though
interest income reached its highest in 13 years.
Maybank shares were 0.9 percent higher at 0707 GMT after the
results whereas the broader market was 0.3 percent
lower.
"Our emphases on cost management, enhancing productivity and
adherence to sound risk management practices have clearly helped
us," Maybank Group Chief Executive Abdul Farid Alias said in a
statement on Thursday.
Profit was also boosted by a 19 percent jump in non-interest
income as the bank locked in foreign-exchange gain of 830.1
million ringgit and benefited from higher fees at its investment
banking and advisory units.
Interest income was 4.13 billion ringgit from 3.96 billion
ringgit.
The lender said it was on track to achieve its full-year
return-on-equity target of 15 percent from 14.9 percent at
present.
INDONESIA EXPOSURE
Maybank has fared better than CIMB in recent months thanks
to limited exposure to Indonesia, where benchmark interest rates
have risen 175 basis points since June to defend the rupiah
against the impact of any slowdown of U.S. economic
stimulus measures.
The lender controls Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk PT
(BII), Indonesia's ninth-largest bank by assets, which
accounted for 7 percent of Maybank's profit last year. CIMB
controls fourth-largest bank CIMB-Niaga which contributed 30
percent of CIMB's earnings.
"We believe there continues to remain windows of opportunity
in the different markets we serve, and we intend to remain agile
in tapping into these segments," said Wan Farid, Maybank CEO
since August.
Group loans at Maybank rose an annualised 9.3 percent in
January-September, helped by BII which recorded an annualised
increase of 19.8 percent in loans and advances. Maybank did not
give a reason for high loan growth in Southeast Asia's largest
economy.
CIMB-Niaga, in contrast, posted loan growth of 12 percent
for the same period. Its parent expects Indonesia earnings to
slow in October-December.
($1 = 3.1835 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and
Christopher Cushing)