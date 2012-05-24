BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
KUALA LUMPUR May 24 Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) said on Thursday that its first quarter net profit rose to 1.35 billion ringgit ($429.25 million)from 1.14 billion ringgit the same quarter a year ago.
The largest lender by assets in Malaysia said revenue for the quarter ending March 31 2012 climbed 29.8 percent to 6.66 billion ringgit from a year earlier.
Maybank shares rose 0.95 percent prior to the announcement, outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index that rose 0.35 percent.
($1 = 3.1450 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.