KUALA LUMPUR May 24 Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) said on Thursday that its first quarter net profit rose to 1.35 billion ringgit ($429.25 million)from 1.14 billion ringgit the same quarter a year ago.

The largest lender by assets in Malaysia said revenue for the quarter ending March 31 2012 climbed 29.8 percent to 6.66 billion ringgit from a year earlier.

Maybank shares rose 0.95 percent prior to the announcement, outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index that rose 0.35 percent.

($1 = 3.1450 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)