KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 Malayan Banking Bhd , Malaysia's largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its investment banking unit's chief Tengku Zafrul Aziz has resigned.

Maybank said deputy CEO of Maybank Investment Bank John Chong will assume Tengku Zafrul's role for the time being.

(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)