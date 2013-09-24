EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 Malayan Banking Bhd said its investment banking head had resigned, the second key executive to leave after failing to land the recently filled position of CEO.
Local media said Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who led Maybank's $1.4 billion purchase of Singaporean brokerage Kim Eng Holdings Ltd in 2011, would be taking the deputy CEO post at archrival CIMB Group Holdings.
Maybank, the country's largest lender by assets and CIMB, the No. 2 lender, dominate Malaysia's investment banking scene, which has begun to attract global players after companies led by Felda Global Ventures raised $3.3 billion in 2012.
Both Tengku Zafrul and Khairussaleh Ramli, who recently resigned as head of Maybank's Indonesia unit Bank Internasional Indonesia, were in the running to be CEO, banking sources said. But last month they lost out to Abdul Farid Alias who was deputy president and head of global wholesale banking.
Khairussaleh is set to join Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd and some members of his team are likely to jump ship with him, banking sources have said.
Tengku Zafrul, who had been at Maybank for three years, had resigned to take on new opportunities, the lender said.
The move comes just a day after Charon Wardini Mokhzani resigned from the CIMB deputy chief post to join state investment firm Khazanah Nasional Bhd. Charon also held the position of CIMB Investment Bank CEO.
The outlook for Malaysian IPOs remains robust. State investor 1MDB is looking to raise at least $3 billion next year in an IPO of its power assets, and Maybank is expected to play a key role due to its exposure to 1MDB's debt.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Edwina Gibbs)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.