KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's biggest lender by assets, said it has appointed Taswin Zakaria to head its Indonesian unit.

Taswin replaces Khairussaleh Ramli, who recently resigned as head of Maybank's Bank Internasional Indonesia due to personal reasons.

Taswin, had serves as an independent member of the board of commissioner of Maybank's Bank Internasional Indonesia's (BII) , was the PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance's chief between 2010 and 2011, Maybank said in a statement on Monday.

Khairussaleh is set to join Malaysia's RHB Capital Bhd and some members of his team are likely to jump ship with him, banking sources have said. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)