KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 Malaysia Building Society
Bhd (MBSB) said on Wednesday it wanted to complete its
conversion to a bank that only does Islamic financing in five
years.
MBSB, currently a non-bank lender, said in February it would
convert existing conventional financial products into Islamic
ones while introducing new ones to close the gap with
competitors.
The plans to transform into an Islamic bank were revived
after a proposed merger with CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
and RHB Capital Bhd was cancelled, Chief Executive
Ahmad Zaini told reporters after a shareholders meeting.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)