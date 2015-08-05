KUALA LUMPUR Aug 5 Malaysia Building Society Bhd said on Wednesday it was not aware of any official consent or otherwise from the country's central bank for it to talk to talk to Islamic bank Bank Muamalat about a possible merger.

The statement to the local bourse came after the New Straits Times reported Malaysia Building Society had obtained the central bank's nod to talk to Bank Muamalat for a merger that would creat the country's largest standalone Islamic bank.

Shares of Malaysia Building Society ended 1.1 percent lower at 1.76 ringgit, underperforming the benchmark stock index's 0.1 percent rise.

For the statement, please click: bit.ly/1Un4f3Y

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes)