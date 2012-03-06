* M. Stanley advising MEASAT on talks; JP Morgan for Arabsat
- sources
* Bilateral talks with Saudi-based Arabsat stalled - sources
* Paris-based Eutelsat another bidder for firm - source
By Dinesh Nair and Saeed Azhar
DUBAI/SINGAPORE - Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan's
plans to sell a stake in satellite operator MEASAT Global Bhd to
Saudi-based Arabsat has stalled over differences on valuation,
sources familiar with the matter said.
Krishnan, Malaysia's second richest man, has been looking to
sell a stake in MEASAT for several months, but that deal was
overshadowed by his plans to offload $3 billion worth of power
assets in a bid to shed risky operations.
Initial plans had been for a sale of the entire satellite
firm, which operates regional satellite networks and was taken
private by Ananda in 2010. A sale of the entire firm may fetch
about $500 million.
"MEASAT is looking for a partial exit," one of the sources
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Morgan Stanley is advising MEASAT on the stake sale
or merger with another satellite firm, according to three
banking sources aware of the matter.
J.P. Morgan Chase is advising Saudi Arabia-based
Arabsat, which is owned by the 21-member states of the Arab
League and is the main satellite operator in the Gulf Arab
region.
French satellite operator Eutelsat has also been in
the running, a second source said.
The sources were not aware if Eutelsat had picked an
advisor for the sale.
"Eutelsat has no comment on the speculation around MEASAT,"
a Eutelsat spokeswoman said.
Spokespeople at MEASAT, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan
declined to comment. Arabsat officials in Riyadh were not
immediately available for comment.