WASHINGTON, March 2 A piece of debris found
along the eastern African coast between Mozambique and
Madagascar may be from the tail section of the Malaysia Airlines
plane that disappeared two years ago, NBC News reported on
Wednesday.
Citing U.S., Malaysian and Australian investigators who have
looked at photos of the possible debris, NBC said the piece
could be a horizontal stabilizer from a Boeing 777, the same
type of plane as the flight MH370 aircraft that was en route to
Beijing from Kuala Lumpur when authorities lost track of it in
March 2014.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report, and
Mozambican authorities have no information on the sighting of
such an object off the coast of Inhambane province, according to
Interior Ministry spokesman Inacio Dina.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board declined
comment, and referred questions to the Malaysian authorities who
oversaw the investigation. Boeing also declined to comment,
referring all questions to investigating authorities.
NBC said the debris was found on a sandbank in the
Mozambique Channel by an American man who has been tracking the
investigation into the missing flight.
Engineers who have looked at the debris have said there is a
good chance it belonged to MH370, NBC said, citing sources close
to the investigation.
NBC cited sources as saying the piece looks like it belongs
to a Boeing 777 and that Boeing engineers were examining the
photos.
Australian authorities told NBC they were arranging for an
investigation of the piece, which could have drifted to the sand
bar. Authorities there have said they are stepping up their
search for the missing plane, which had been carrying 239
passengers.
The report comes after authorities said last year that they
had found a piece of the plane's wing on the shore of Reunion
island in the Indian Ocean on the other side of Madagascar.
Authorities have said other reported debris was not wreckage
from flight MH370.
