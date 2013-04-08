KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 Malaysian shipping group
MISC Bhd said a revised $3 billion offer from
shareholder Petronas to buy out all remaining stock
was not fair, because it was lower than the combined valuation
of its different divisions.
State oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, which already owns
nearly 63 percent of MISC, on Friday raised its offer to 5.50
ringgit per share from 5.20 ringgit after the Employees
Provident Fund, MISC's other major shareholder with nearly 10
percent, said the original bid was unattractive.
"The revised offer price is not fair as the indicative
sum-of-parts valuation of the MISC group is above the revised
offer price," MISC said in a local stock exchange filing on
Monday, basing its opinion on recommendations by independent
adviser AmInvestment Bank.
Nevertheless, MISC said it agreed with AmInvestment Bank's
recommendation to shareholders to accept the revised offer,
which it said was reasonable in view of the risks and challenges
the company faces going forward.
AmInvestment said the shipping business is facing acute
overcapacity, low demand and depressed charter rates. High
bunker fuel prices will also continue to put downward pressure
on MISC's profitability.
Its shares ended the day 1.10 percent lower at 5.40 ringgit
per share, while the benchmark stock index fell 0.04
percent.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jane Baird)