KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 The small oil tanker that
was hijacked off the southeast coast of Malaysia last week has
been detected in Cambodian waters, according to local media
reports on Thursday.
State news agency Bernama, quoting Malaysia's Chief of Navy
Admiral Abdul Aziz Jaafar, reported that the MT Orkim Harmony
has been repainted and renamed.
"We have found the vessel and RMAF, MMEA and RAAF aircraft
are tailing it from the air," Jaafar told Bernama, referring to
the Malaysian air force and maritime enforcement agency, and the
Royal Australian Air Force.
Local newspaper the New Straits Times reported that a senior
navy official who was directly involved in the search efforts
said the lead was following a sighting of the ship by an
Australian aircraft.
A spokesperson from the maritime enforcement agency declined
to confirm the news reports. The agency will hold a press
briefing at 0700 GMT Thursday.
A navy spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment.
The 7,300 deadweight tonne (DWT) Orkim Harmony was hijacked
on June 11 about 30 nautical miles from the Johor port of
Tanjung Sedili carrying around 50,000 barrels of RON95 gasoline,
in the second such incident in the same area this month.
The two hijackings have raised further concerns over piracy
in Southeast Asia, maritime officials said on Monday.
Malaysian state oil firm Petronas told Reuters
that the Harmony was carrying 6,000 metric tonnes of product
from its Malacca refinery to Kuantan for distribution.
It said "all necessary measures are being taken to ensure
undisrupted fuel supply to consumers in the East Coast region."
Earlier this month, the 7,100 DWT oil tanker Orkim Victory
carrying diesel loaded from Petronas was hijacked on June 4 in
the same area and on the same route.
The Orkim Harmony is operated by Malaysia's Orkim Ship
Management. On board is a crew of 22 consists of 16 Malaysians,
five Indonesians and one Myanmar national.
Vice Admiral Ahmad Puzi, the maritime enforcement agency's
deputy director general of the operations unit, told reporters
on Monday that it would be difficult for the pirates to siphon
off the gasoline from the Harmony as it was highly flammable and
that they were likely looking for the proper facilities to do a
ship-to-ship transfer.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)