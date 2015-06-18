KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 Malaysia's Chief of Navy Admiral Abdul Aziz Jaafar has said on his Twitter account that a Malaysian naval vessel has been shadowing the hijacked tanker Orkim Harmony and is trying to persuade the pirates aboard to surrender.

Both the crew and the cargo on board is safe, and the navy is in the midst of negotiations with the robbers, officials from the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency confirmed in a press briefing in Kuala Lumpur.

Local media had reporter earlier that the Orkim Harmony that was hijacked off the southeast coast of Malaysia last week had been detected in Cambodian waters.

(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)