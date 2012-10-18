KUALA LUMPUR Oct 18 A unit of Malakoff Power Bhd, Malaysia's largest independent power producer, is buying DRB-HICOM Bhd's power plant operation and maintenance unit for 575 million ringgit ($189.39 million) in cash, according to a local stock exchange filing.

The purchase of HICOM Power comes as builder MMC Corp Bhd , which owns 51 percent of Malakoff, plans a $1 billion initial public offering in the first quarter of next year.

"The proposed acquisition represents an opportunity for MMC to strengthen its energy and utilities segment by consolidating the assets of HICOM Power with those of Malakoff," MMC said in the filing on Thursday.

The acquisition will provide an immediate contribution to Malakoff's profits, MMC added.

HICOM Power posted total comprehensive income of 57.4 million ringgit for the financial year ended March 31, 2012, a 84.2 percent increase from a year earlier, according to MMC. Revenue rose 7.9 percent year on year.

The acquisition will be funded by a combination of internally generated funds and by borrowing or bond issuance, with a debt to equity ratio currently envisaged at 80:20.

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances and subject to all the required approvals being obtained, the proposed acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the year," said MMC.

The deal comes shortly after Malaysia's state development firm snapped up power assets from tycoon Ananda Krishnan in March and conglomerate Genting Bhd in August for a combined 10.8 billion ringgit.

($1 = 3.0360 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jane Baird)