KUALA LUMPUR May 13 Malaysian construction and
power firm MMC Corporation Bhd has postponed the share
listing of its Malakoff power arm until the first half of next
year, citing delays caused by maintenance works.
The stock market listing of Malaysia's largest independent
power producer was expected in the second quarter this year and
was estimated to fetch up to $1 billion, in what would have been
the largest in the this year.
Malaysia's listings ranked fifth globally by proceeds raised
last year, fetching close to $12 billion, but deal flow has
slowed in 2013 due to uncertainty over the general elections in
the Southeast Asian nation.
MMC attributed the delay to maintenance works at one of
Malakoff's power plants and the "potential positive outcome of
certain growth opportunities" the power unit is currently
pursuing that will increase its power generation capacity,
according to local stock exchange statement released late on
Friday.
MMC, controlled by tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, took
Malakoff private in a 2006 deal, valuing the company at about
$2.6 billion.
Malakoff owns a generation capacity of 5,020 megawatts (MW)
in Malaysia, with six power stations that run on gas, oil and
coal, according to its 2010 annual report. It also has power
plants in Jordan, Algeria and Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Louise Heavens)