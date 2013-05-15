KUALA LUMPUR May 15 Malaysian construction and power firm MMC Corporation Bhd has received approval from the Securities Commission to raise 470 million ringgit ($157.32 million) in Islamic bonds for its purchase of power generation assets from DRB-Hicom Bhd.

MMC, controlled by Malaysia's seventh-richest man Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, said in a statement to the stock exchange that the bonds will have a tenure of up to 16 years and be issued within a year.

The company had announced last December its related-party acquisition of Hicom Power Sdn Bhd, which provides operation and maintenance services for power plants, by Tanjung Bin O&M Bhd.

Tanjung Bin is a wholly-owned unit of Malakoff Corp Bhd, a 51 percent subsidiary of MMC. MMC said on Monday that Malakoff's share listing was postponed until the first half of 2014 due to technical delays.

($1 = 2.9875 ringgit)