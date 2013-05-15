KUALA LUMPUR May 15 Malaysian construction and
power firm MMC Corporation Bhd has received approval
from the Securities Commission to raise 470 million ringgit
($157.32 million) in Islamic bonds for its purchase of power
generation assets from DRB-Hicom Bhd.
MMC, controlled by Malaysia's seventh-richest man Syed
Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, said in a statement to the stock exchange
that the bonds will have a tenure of up to 16 years and be
issued within a year.
The company had announced last December its related-party
acquisition of Hicom Power Sdn Bhd, which provides operation and
maintenance services for power plants, by Tanjung Bin O&M Bhd.
Tanjung Bin is a wholly-owned unit of Malakoff Corp Bhd, a
51 percent subsidiary of MMC. MMC said on Monday that Malakoff's
share listing was postponed until the first half of 2014 due to
technical delays.
($1 = 2.9875 ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)