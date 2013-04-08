KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 Malaysian construction
firm MMC Corp Bhd said the Saudi government had
terminated the rights of its joint venture with Saudi Binladin
Group to develop the $30 billion Jazan Economic City in Saudi
Arabia.
"The termination was as a result of circumstances which gave
rise to several difficulties that interrupted the progress of
the project," MMC said in a local stock exchange filing on
Monday, without detailing the "difficulties".
MMC will be engaging consultants to advise on matters
relating to the project termination and compensation, it added.
"Until the status of the termination is clearer, the board
is not in a position to determine precisely the impact on the
group's future earnings," MMC said.
The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority awarded the
project to the joint venture of MMC and the Binladin group in
November 2006, and it was 30 percent complete as of September
2010, according to news reports at the time.
MMC said in 2006 that Jazan Economic City would be Saudi
Arabia's fourth economic city after King Abdullah, Prince Abdul
Aziz bin Mousaed and Madinah. Economic cities are built to
attract domestic and foreign investment into industry and
business and help diversify Saudi Arabia's oil-based economy.
The project, 725 km south of Jeddah by the Red Sea,
encompasses industrial and non-industrial zones on a site
measuring approximately 117 square km to be developed over 30
years.
The announcement came after the close of the market on
Monday. MMC shares had risen 1.15 percent to 2.64 ringgit per
share, while the benchmark stock index fell 0.04
percent.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jane Baird)