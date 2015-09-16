By By Mark Hosenball
| ZURICH, Sept 16
ZURICH, Sept 16 While Malaysia's premier faces
tough questions over the origin of hundreds of millions of
dollars transferred to his bank accounts, the country has
tentatively received good grades for its anti-money-laundering
efforts from a team of international experts, documents reviewed
by Reuters show.
A draft report by the Paris-based Financial Action Task
Force (FATF), a global body which monitors how countries fight
illicit financial flows, said Malaysia had put in place a
"robust policy framework" to combat money laundering.
But it said the Asian country needed to be more effective in
targeting high-risk offences and needs to pay more attention to
transnational crime.
The draft, dated Aug. 4 and marked for official use, said
the FATF inspection team found the Malaysian government had a
"strong political commitment and well functioning coordination
structures" to fight money laundering and that "significant
resources have been allocated" to investigations in this field.
The FATF report, which is yet to be made public and could be
subject to changes, comes as a high-profile financial scandal is
undermining Malaysia's political stability and has hit its
currency, the ringgit.
A spokeswoman for FATF declined to comment. The Malaysian
Prime Minister's Office had no immediate comment on the draft
report.
ASPIRING MEMBER
FATF experts routinely visit member countries and those
aspiring to become members to assess their efforts in combating
money laundering.
Malaysia has "privileged observer" status in FATF and is
keen to be admitted to full membership, a FATF source told
Reuters.
But countries cannot qualify as full members unless they
have put robust checks and balances in place.
FATF circulated a draft of its assessment on Malaysia to
members who attended a plenary meeting held in Brisbane,
Australia, in late June, according to a participant in the
meeting.
A few days later, the Wall Street Journal reported that
investigators looking into suspected financial mismanagement at
debt-ridden state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had
traced close to $700 million of deposits moving from Singapore
into a bank account of Premier Najib Razak. Reuters has not
verified the Wall Street Journal report.
Malaysia's anti-corruption agency has said the funds moved
to Najib's accounts were a donation from an unidentified Middle
East donor, and did not come from 1MDB.
Najib, who is also the country's finance minister and
chairman of 1MDB's advisory board, has denied taking any money
for personal gain, saying corruption allegations are part of a
malicious campaign to force him out of office.
But pressure on him continues to mount after Swiss
authorities said on Sept. 2 they had frozen funds in Swiss banks
amid investigations into corruption and money laundering related
to 1MDB.
In its report, FATF said Malaysia has up-to-date
anti-money-laundering laws and a "well-structured inter-agency
cooperation framework", and that it disseminates "good quality
financial intelligence" to a range of law enforcement agencies.
It also said that Malaysia has been very successful in
confiscating assets to combat tax evasion and goods smuggling.
The report does offer some reservations regarding
Malaysia's performance, noting that while its apparatus for
conducting investigations and prosecutions is generally sound,
the country had "produced minimal outcomes" and was "not
effectively targeting its high risk offences."
To date Malaysia had not prosecuted any cases related to the
financing of terrorism, the report added.
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Lisa Jucca
and Edmund Klamann)