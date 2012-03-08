By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR, March 8
KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 Malaysia's
government will guarantee a short-term loan worth up to 8
billion ringgit ($2.6 billion) to fund the country's largest and
most expensive railway project, a source close to the matter
said on Thursday.
The loan is one of three financing components needed to fund
the project, said the source, who asked not to be identified.
The 51-km mass railway project in the country's Selangor state
near Kuala Lumpur is central to the government's flagship
"economic transformation" program that aims to transform
Malaysia into a high-income economy by 2020.
"The short-term financing will be fully guaranteed by the
government," the source told Reuters. "But the tenure of the
financing is not finalised yet."
The tenor for the loan is expected to range from 18 months
to three years with Malaysia's major domestic banks working on
it, market sources told Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
Danainfra Nasional Bhd, a government-owned company set up to
finance infrastructure projects, recently obtained a 400 million
ringgit bridging loan as initial funding for the project, the
official said.
"The long-term financing will be either a long-term bond or
Sukuk (Islamic bond) which either be government guaranteed or a
rated paper. The amount will only be finalised once all
contracts are awarded," said the official.
The mass railway project, launched by Prime Minister Najib
Razak in July 2011, has attracted companies including China
Railway Construction Corp, China's Sinohydro Group
, Hyundai and Japan's Taisei Corp
to bid for the tunneling works.
Azhar Abdul Hamid, chief executive of the railway project
manager Mass Rapid Transit Corp told Reuters on Monday that the
total cost, reported at 36.5 billion ringgit by local
newspapers, will only be made public by the end of this year
once key contracts have been awarded.
($1 = 3.0260 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Maggie Chen in Hong Kong)