KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 Malaysia's
attorney-general on Tuesday said Prime Minister Najib Razak had
no connection to the 2006 murder of a Mongolian woman, following
a documentary on the subject broadcast last week by Doha-based
network Al Jazeera.
Najib is facing the biggest crisis of his political career
after media reports of a mysterious transfer of more than $600
million into an account under his name, but he has denied any
wrongdoing in connection with the funds.
He has rebuffed calls to quit over a scandal over
mismanagement problems engulfing heavily indebted state fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and his handling of the
economy, with the ringgit currency at its weakest in nearly 18
years.
Model and translator Altantuya Shaariibuu was murdered in
2006 and her body was blown up with military grade explosives in
a forest on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.
Two former police officers were sentenced to death for the
murder.
Last week, Najib's office dismissed reports that the two men
had been his bodyguards. According to the government, they were
members of a police unit providing security for government
officials.
Civil society groups have alleged Shaariibuu's murder was
linked to her role as an interpreter and associate of Abdul
Razak Baginda, a former adviser to Najib, in Malaysia's purchase
of two Scorpene-class submarines from French shipbuilding giant
DCNS in 2002.
Najib has denied allegations of links to Shaariibuu or
corruption in the purchase.
Al Jazeera's programme focused on the murder and unanswered
questions on the motives for the crime. It linked the victim to
an affair with political analyst Razak Baginda, who was
acquitted in 2008 on charges of abetting the murder.
An Al Jazeera spokesman said the documentary was "a detailed
and thorough report into a murder mystery that continues to have
many unanswered questions."
In a statement on Tuesday, Malaysian Attorney-General
Mohamed Apandi Ali said Najib's name was never brought up "in
any culpable manner" throughout the court case.
"The evidence led did not at all show that the prime
minister played any role in the case," he added.
"The attempts by the parties and individuals mentioned above
to somehow connect the prime minister to the murder case is
completely without basis."
In a statement to Al Jazeera in response to the film, a
government spokesman said Najib had never met Shaariibuu, and
described as "intentionally misleading" the allegation that the
convicted officers were part of his private security detail.
Malaysian police are investigating Al Jazeera over the
documentary, police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters on
Monday.
Razak Baginda could not be reached for comment.
