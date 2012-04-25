SINGAPORE, April 25 Private equity firm Navis
said on Wednesday it has made an unconditional takeover offer
for SEG International Bhd (SEGi) that values the Malaysian
private tertiary education provider at 1.1 billion ringgit ($359
million).
The cash offer of 1.714 ringgit per SEGi share and 1.214
ringgit for each warrant will be made by Navis Asia Fund VI G.P.
Ltd and Navis MGO I GP Ltd, which are acting in concert with
SEG's largest shareholder and group managing director Clement
Hii.
Navis and Hii together control 61.5 percent of SEGi,
assuming all the warrants are exercised and converted into
shares, Navis said in a statement.
($1 = 3.0652 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)