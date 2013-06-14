KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 Malaysia's national oil and gas company Petronas has equity in projects with a total 26.1 million tonnes per year (tpy) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacity that will add supply diversity to its portfolio. Petronas currently operates a 26 million-tpy LNG complex in Bintulu, Sarawak, and has a stake in Egyptian LNG, which operates two 3.6 million-tpy LNG trains. The planned projects are as below: Project Location Investors LNG production Completion (million date tonnes per year) Pacific Canada Petronas, 12 end Northwest Progress Energy, 2018-2019 LNG Japex FLNG 1 Kanowit gas Petronas 1.2 Q4 2015 field, 180km offshore Bintulu, Malaysia FLNG 2* Rotan, Block Petronas, Murphy 1.5 Q4 2016 H, offshore Oil Sabah, Malaysia Bintulu Bintulu, Petronas 3.6 Q1 2016 Train 9 Malaysia GLNG Australia Petronas, Santos 7.8 2015 *Final investment decision due in H2 2013 Source: Petronas (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)