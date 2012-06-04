NEW DELHI, June 4 Malaysia will soon take steps to make palm oil exports competitive, its commodities minister said in the Indian capital city on Monday, as part of its efforts to counter Indonesia's move to promote its downstream industries.

Indonesia, the world's largest supplier of palm oil, last year changed its export tax in favour of its refining industry, which narrowed margins of palm oil processors in Malaysia, the No. 2 producer of the vegetable oil.

"We have received a lot of complaints from farmers and industry. These are the things that the government has to consider. We are looking at competitiveness of the entire palm oil industry," Bernard Dompok told reporters after meeting Indian food minister K.V. Thomas. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)