KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 Three Malaysian palm oil
refineries with a combined capacity of 1.8 million tonnes plan
to halt operations if a Malaysian military attack on an armed
Filipino group on Borneo island drags on, refinery officials
told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The three companies owning these refineries are looking to
cease operations if it becomes worse and there is a high chance
it will happen," said a refinery official with direct knowledge
of the matter.
Singapore's Wilmar International and Malaysia's KL
Kepong and Kwantas Corp own the refineries
and have been slowing operations following a curfew imposed by
authorities last week after Filipino gunmen attacked Malaysian
security forces in Sabah.
Company officials declined to comment.
Sabah is Malaysia's top oil palm growing region, accounting
for a quarter of national production. Much of the palm oil from
Sabah is shipped to China -- the world's second largest consumer
of edible oils.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)