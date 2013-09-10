BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
(Adds table) SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-10 rose 10.8 percent to 462,671 tonnes, from 417,414 tonnes during Aug. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Sept. 1-10 compared to a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1-10 August 1-10 Crude palm oil 111,070 91,680 RBD palm oil 43,935 22,175 RBD palm olein 184,725 226,336 RBD palm stearin 40,670 10,470 Crude palm kernel oil 1,000 4,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 16,760 4,725 TOP PALM MARKETS Sept 1-10 August 1-10 European Union 79,990 91,657 China 103,070 123,630 India & subcontinent 95,000 98,180 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,262,281 -42,839 -3.3 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0 December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7 November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9 October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9 September 1,443,836 -9,708 -0.7 August 1,453,544 +218,941 +17.7 July 1,234,603 -214,677 -14.8 June 1,449,280 +67,189 +4.9 May 1,382,091 +32,449 +2.4 April 1,349,642 +116,198 +9.4 March 1,233,444 +56,182 +4.8 February 1,177,262 -138,061 -10.5 January 1,315,323 -177,805 -11.9 December 1,493,128 -39,850 -2.6 November 1,532,978 -148,447 -8.8 October 1,681,425 +160,477 +10.5 September 1,520,948 -101,783 -6.3 August 1,622,731 -10,455 -0.6 July 1,633,186 +193,013 +13.4 June 1,440,173 +85,657 +6.3 May 1,354,516 +99,124 +7.9 April 1,255,392 +149,952 +13.6 March 1,105,440 -5,232 - 0.5 February 1,110,672 -129,086 -10.4 January 1,239,758 -45,881 - 3.6 (Reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M