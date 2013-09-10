(Adds table) SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-10 rose 10.8 percent to 462,671 tonnes, from 417,414 tonnes during Aug. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Sept. 1-10 compared to a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1-10 August 1-10 Crude palm oil 111,070 91,680 RBD palm oil 43,935 22,175 RBD palm olein 184,725 226,336 RBD palm stearin 40,670 10,470 Crude palm kernel oil 1,000 4,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 16,760 4,725 TOP PALM MARKETS Sept 1-10 August 1-10 European Union 79,990 91,657 China 103,070 123,630 India & subcontinent 95,000 98,180 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,262,281 -42,839 -3.3 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0 December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7 November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9 October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9 September 1,443,836 -9,708 -0.7 August 1,453,544 +218,941 +17.7 July 1,234,603 -214,677 -14.8 June 1,449,280 +67,189 +4.9 May 1,382,091 +32,449 +2.4 April 1,349,642 +116,198 +9.4 March 1,233,444 +56,182 +4.8 February 1,177,262 -138,061 -10.5 January 1,315,323 -177,805 -11.9 December 1,493,128 -39,850 -2.6 November 1,532,978 -148,447 -8.8 October 1,681,425 +160,477 +10.5 September 1,520,948 -101,783 -6.3 August 1,622,731 -10,455 -0.6 July 1,633,186 +193,013 +13.4 June 1,440,173 +85,657 +6.3 May 1,354,516 +99,124 +7.9 April 1,255,392 +149,952 +13.6 March 1,105,440 -5,232 - 0.5 February 1,110,672 -129,086 -10.4 January 1,239,758 -45,881 - 3.6 (Reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Himani Sarkar)