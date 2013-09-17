(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Sept. 1 to 15 rose 13.6 percent to 732,412 tonnes from 644,589 tonnes shipped during Aug. 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Sept. 1 to 15 compared to a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1-15 Aug 1-15 Crude palm oil 220,345 152,430 RBD palm oil 50,385 39,025 RBD palm olein 279,100 325,626 RBD palm stearin 52,900 30,425 Crude palm kernel oil 7,500 14,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 19,870 8,225 TOP PALM MARKETS Sept 1-15 Aug 1-15 European Union 120,240 132,457 China 135,170 181,230 India & subcontinent 192,775 133,430 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0 December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7 November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9 October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9 September 1,443,836 -9,708 -0.7 August 1,453,544 +218,941 +17.7 July 1,234,603 -214,677 -14.8 June 1,449,280 +67,189 +4.9 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)