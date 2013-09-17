(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data)
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products from Sept. 1 to 15 rose 13.6 percent to 732,412
tonnes from 644,589 tonnes shipped during Aug. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Sept. 1 to 15 compared to a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
Sept 1-15 Aug 1-15
Crude palm oil 220,345 152,430
RBD palm oil 50,385 39,025
RBD palm olein 279,100 325,626
RBD palm stearin 52,900 30,425
Crude palm kernel oil 7,500 14,500
Palm fatty acid distillate 19,870 8,225
TOP PALM MARKETS
Sept 1-15 Aug 1-15
European Union 120,240 132,457
China 135,170 181,230
India & subcontinent 192,775 133,430
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5
July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2
June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0
May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4
April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3
March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8
February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1
January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0
December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7
November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9
October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9
September 1,443,836 -9,708 -0.7
August 1,453,544 +218,941 +17.7
July 1,234,603 -214,677 -14.8
June 1,449,280 +67,189 +4.9
