(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data)
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products from Oct. 1 to 15 rose 6.6 percent to 781,043
tonnes from 732,412 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Oct. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
Oct 1-15 Sept 1-15
Crude palm oil 149,995 220,345
RBD palm oil 44,330 50,385
RBD palm olein 370,160 279,100
RBD palm stearin 63,800 52,900
Crude palm kernel oil 11,150 7,500
Palm fatty acid distillate 19,325 19,870
TOP PALM MARKETS
Oct 1-15 Sept 1-15
European Union 145,614 120,240
China 201,260 135,170
India & subcontinent 180,675 192,775
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1
August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5
July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2
June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0
May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4
April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3
March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8
February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1
January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0
December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7
November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9
October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9
September 1,443,836 -9,708 -0.7
August 1,453,544 +218,941 +17.7
July 1,234,603 -214,677 -14.8
June 1,449,280 +67,189 +4.9
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Anand Basu)