(Adds table) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-10 fell 13 percent to 472,321 tonnes from 542,274 tonnes for Oct 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Nov. 1-10 compared to a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Nov 1-10 Oct 1-10 Crude palm oil 100,934 94,025 RBD palm oil 50,440 31,700 RBD palm olein 187,570 264,215 RBD palm stearin 51,255 38,750 Crude palm kernel oil 2,800 8,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 13,475 12,425 TOP PALM MARKETS Nov 1-10 Oct 1-10 European Union 133,351 79,314 China 136,480 139,210 India & subcontinent 56,500 152,675 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,262,281 -42,839 -3.3 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0 December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7 November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9 October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Supriya Kurane)