(Adds table) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-10 fell 19.8 percent to 378,579 tonnes from 472,321 tonnes for Nov 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Dec. 1-10 compared to a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Dec 1-10 Nov 1-10 Crude palm oil 59,100 100,934 RBD palm oil 38,950 50,440 RBD palm olein 149,780 187,570 RBD palm stearin 46,004 51,255 Crude palm kernel oil 8,875 2,800 Palm fatty acid distillate 3,500 13,475 TOP PALM MARKETS Dec 1-10 Nov 1-10 European Union 57,100 133,351 China 105,040 136,480 India & subcontinent 42,315 56,500 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8 October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,262,281 -42,839 -3.3 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0 December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7 November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9 October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)