KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for Dec. 1-10 fell 19.8 percent to 378,579 tonnes
from 472,321 tonnes for Nov 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Tuesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Dec. 1-10 compared to a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
Dec 1-10 Nov 1-10
Crude palm oil 59,100 100,934
RBD palm oil 38,950 50,440
RBD palm olein 149,780 187,570
RBD palm stearin 46,004 51,255
Crude palm kernel oil 8,875 2,800
Palm fatty acid distillate 3,500 13,475
TOP PALM MARKETS
Dec 1-10 Nov 1-10
European Union 57,100 133,351
China 105,040 136,480
India & subcontinent 42,315 56,500
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8
October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5
September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1
August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5
July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2
June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0
May 1,262,281 -42,839 -3.3
April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3
March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8
February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1
January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0
December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7
November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9
October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)