KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products from Dec. 1 to 15 fell 14.1 percent to 640,240
tonnes from 744,975 tonnes shipped during Nov. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Dec. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
Dec 1-15 Nov 1-15
Crude palm oil 132,600 221,678
RBD palm oil 55,280 62,890
RBD palm olein 218,060 275,220
RBD palm stearin 83,204 64,440
Crude palm kernel oil 19,855 4,800
Palm fatty acid distillate 19,000 17,105
TOP PALM MARKETS
Dec 1-15 Nov 1-15
European Union 121,630 168,811
China 171,740 188,480
India & subcontinent 94,315 160,750
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8
October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5
September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1
August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5
July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2
June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0
May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4
April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3
March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8
February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1
January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0
December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7
November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9
