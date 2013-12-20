Yum China's quarterly earnings rise almost 21 pct
April 5 Yum China Holdings Inc reported a 20.7 percent rise in quarterly earnings, as margins improved.
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Dec. 1-20 fell 12.1 percent to 883,575 tonnes, compared with 1,004,880 tonnes shipped during Nov. 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
SAO PAULO, April 5 Brazil's economy probably came out of recession in the first quarter almost exclusively thanks to a record soy harvest, economists said on Wednesday, forecasting a broader recovery to start later in the year.
April 5 Democratic senators questioned President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, over his ties to the pharmaceutical industry on Wednesday, with one citing "a level of discomfort" over his nomination.