KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for Jan. 1-10 fell 21.5 percent to 297,308 tonnes
from 378,579 tonnes for Dec. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Friday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Jan. 1-10 compared to a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
Jan 1-10 Dec 1-10
Crude palm oil 4,650 59,100
RBD palm oil 40,510 38,950
RBD palm olein 165,550 149,780
RBD palm stearin 31,275 46,004
Crude palm kernel oil 0 8,875
Palm fatty acid distillate 7,500 3,500
TOP PALM MARKETS
Jan 1-10 Dec 1-10
European Union 21,900 57,100
China 121,093 105,040
India & subcontinent 16,000 42,315
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1
November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8
October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5
September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1
August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5
July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2
June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0
May 1,262,281 -42,839 -3.3
April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3
March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8
February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1
January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0
December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)