KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Feb. 1 to 15 rose 31.7 percent to 606,190 tonnes from 460,248 tonnes shipped during Jan. 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Feb. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Feb 1-15 Jan 1-15 Crude palm oil 67,800 69,390 RBD palm oil 68,550 56,110 RBD palm olein 277,965 205,380 RBD palm stearin 52,070 37,775 Crude palm kernel oil 4,690 2,970 Palm fatty acid distillate 19,935 17,300 TOP PALM MARKETS Feb 1-15 Jan 1-15 European Union 106,230 70,055 China 135,740 157,093 India & subcontinent 139,550 44,000 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0 December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1 November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8 October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui,; Editing by Matt Driskill)