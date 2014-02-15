KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products from Feb. 1 to 15 rose 31.7 percent to 606,190
tonnes from 460,248 tonnes shipped during Jan. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Feb. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
Feb 1-15 Jan 1-15
Crude palm oil 67,800 69,390
RBD palm oil 68,550 56,110
RBD palm olein 277,965 205,380
RBD palm stearin 52,070 37,775
Crude palm kernel oil 4,690 2,970
Palm fatty acid distillate 19,935 17,300
TOP PALM MARKETS
Feb 1-15 Jan 1-15
European Union 106,230 70,055
China 135,740 157,093
India & subcontinent 139,550 44,000
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0
December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1
November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8
October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5
September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1
August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5
July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2
June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0
May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4
April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3
March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8
February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1
