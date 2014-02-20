UPDATE 1-Danone raises 2017 EPS forecast after WhiteWave acquisition
* Eyes 2017 double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant forex (Adds CFO comments from call, details)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Feb. 1-20 rose 16.9 percent to 875,091 tonnes, compared with 748,303 tonnes shipped during Jan. 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Eyes 2017 double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant forex (Adds CFO comments from call, details)
ROME, April 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A U.N. agency said on Thursday it would pull staff out of some conflict areas and resort to costly helicopter aid deliveries due to heightened safety risks in famine-affected South Sudan.