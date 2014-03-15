KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from March. 1 to 15 fell 20.7 percent to 480,730 tonnes from 606,190 tonnes shipped during Feb. 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for March. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS March 1-15 Feb 1-15 Crude palm oil 113,987 67,800 RBD palm oil 53,911 68,550 RBD palm olein 172,274 277,965 RBD palm stearin 36,120 52,070 Crude palm kernel oil 520 4,690 Palm fatty acid distillate 17,812 19,935 TOP PALM MARKETS March 1-15 Feb 1-15 European Union 108,935 106,230 China 78,460 135,740 India & subcontinent 87,400 139,550 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % February 1,244,101 -31,591 -2.5 January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0 December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1 November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8 October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu)