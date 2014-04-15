(Adds table) KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-15 rose 8.6 percent to 521,847 tonnes from 480,730 tonnes for March 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for April 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS April 1-15 March 1-15 Crude palm oil 94,350 113,987 RBD palm oil 31,150 53,911 RBD palm olein 189,110 172,274 RBD palm stearin 36,685 36,120 Crude palm kernel oil 4,080 520 Palm fatty acid distillate 34,258 17,812 TOP PALM MARKETS April 1-15 March 1-15 European Union 87,427 108,935 China 84,300 78,460 India & subcontinent 91,250 87,400 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % March 1,205,010 -39,091 -3.1 February 1,244,101 -31,591 -2.5 January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0 December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1 November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8 October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu, Hawa Semasaba and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar)