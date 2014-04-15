(Adds table)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for April 1-15 rose 8.6 percent to 521,847 tonnes
from 480,730 tonnes for March 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Tuesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
April 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
April 1-15 March 1-15
Crude palm oil 94,350 113,987
RBD palm oil 31,150 53,911
RBD palm olein 189,110 172,274
RBD palm stearin 36,685 36,120
Crude palm kernel oil 4,080 520
Palm fatty acid distillate 34,258 17,812
TOP PALM MARKETS
April 1-15 March 1-15
European Union 87,427 108,935
China 84,300 78,460
India & subcontinent 91,250 87,400
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
March 1,205,010 -39,091 -3.1
February 1,244,101 -31,591 -2.5
January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0
December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1
November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8
October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5
September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1
August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5
July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2
June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0
May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4
April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3
March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu, Hawa Semasaba and Yantoultra
Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar)