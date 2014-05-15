(Adds table) KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May 1-15 rose 22.5 percent to 639,414 tonnes from 521,847 tonnes during April 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for May 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS May 1-15 April 1-15 Crude palm oil 182,089 94,350 RBD palm oil 41,525 31,150 RBD palm olein 190,785 189,110 RBD palm stearin 70,473 36,685 Crude palm kernel oil 20,450 4,080 Palm fatty acid distillate 26,475 34,258 TOP PALM MARKETS May 1-15 April 1-15 European Union 136,269 87,427 China 73,121 84,300 India & subcontinent 160,864 91,250 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % April 1,220,882 15,872 +1.3 March 1,205,010 -39,091 -3.1 February 1,244,101 -31,591 -2.5 January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0 December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1 November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8 October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)