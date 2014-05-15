(Adds table)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for May 1-15 rose 22.5 percent to 639,414 tonnes
from 521,847 tonnes during April 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Thursday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for May
1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
May 1-15 April 1-15
Crude palm oil 182,089 94,350
RBD palm oil 41,525 31,150
RBD palm olein 190,785 189,110
RBD palm stearin 70,473 36,685
Crude palm kernel oil 20,450 4,080
Palm fatty acid distillate 26,475 34,258
TOP PALM MARKETS
May 1-15 April 1-15
European Union 136,269 87,427
China 73,121 84,300
India & subcontinent 160,864 91,250
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
April 1,220,882 15,872 +1.3
March 1,205,010 -39,091 -3.1
February 1,244,101 -31,591 -2.5
January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0
December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1
November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8
October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5
September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1
August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5
July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2
June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0
May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4
April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)