KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-15 rose 15.2 percent to 567,280 tonnes, from 492,321 tonnes shipped during March 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.

Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for April 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS

April 1 - 15 March 1 - 15 Crude palm oil 51,000 58,660 RBD palm oil 42,250 29,460 RBD palm olein 236,925 204,660 RBD palm stearin 67,880 32,955 Crude palm kernel oil 7,500 6,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 22,902 33,190 TOP PALM MARKETS

April 1 - 15 March 1 - 15 European Union 111,953 137,440 China 95,050 74,100 India & subcontinent 58,500 76,100 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % March 1,076,240 +68,200 +6.8 February 1,008,040 -166,853 -14.2 January 1,174,893 +88,370 +8.1 December 1,086,523 -66,012 -5.7 November 1,152,535 -136,359 -10.6 October 1,288,894 -88,863 -6.5 September 1,377,757 -243,038 -15.0 August 1,620,795 +347,252 +27.3 July 1,273,543 +143,416 +12.7 June 1,130,127 -103,008 -8.4 May 1,233,135 +124,516 +11.2 April 1,108,619 -66,233 -5.6 March 1,174,852 +231,717 +24.6 February 943,135 -202,514 -17.7 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)