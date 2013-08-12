(Corrects to show surveyor revised Aug figure to 417,414 T from 430,914 T) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1 to 10 rose 18.5 percent to 417,414 tonnes, from 352,375 tonnes during July 1 to 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for August 1-10 compared to a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS August 1-10 July 1-10 Crude palm oil 91,680 57,540 RBD palm oil 22,175 23,889 RBD palm olein 226,336 181,617 RBD palm stearin 10,470 31,847 Crude palm kernel oil 4,000 2,560 Palm fatty acid distillate 4,725 6,940 TOP PALM MARKETS August 1-10 July 1-10 European Union 91,657 44,400 China 123,630 78,794 India & subcontinent 98,180 96,100 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,262,281 -42,839 -3.3 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0 December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7 November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9 October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9 September 1,443,836 -9,708 -0.7 August 1,453,544 +218,941 +17.7 July 1,234,603 -214,677 -14.8 June 1,449,280 +67,189 +4.9 May 1,382,091 +32,449 +2.4 April 1,349,642 +116,198 +9.4 March 1,233,444 +56,182 +4.8 February 1,177,262 -138,061 -10.5 January 1,315,323 -177,805 -11.9 December 1,493,128 -39,850 -2.6 November 1,532,978 -148,447 -8.8 October 1,681,425 +160,477 +10.5 September 1,520,948 -101,783 -6.3 August 1,622,731 -10,455 -0.6 July 1,633,186 +193,013 +13.4 June 1,440,173 +85,657 +6.3 May 1,354,516 +99,124 +7.9 April 1,255,392 +149,952 +13.6 March 1,105,440 -5,232 - 0.5 February 1,110,672 -129,086 -10.4 January 1,239,758 -45,881 - 3.6 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)