(Adds table) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-10 rose 17.2 percent to 542,274 tonnes from 462,671 tonnes for Sept 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Oct. 1-10 compared to a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct 1-10 Sept 1-10 Crude palm oil 94,025 111,070 RBD palm oil 31,700 43,935 RBD palm olein 264,215 184,725 RBD palm stearin 38,750 40,670 Crude palm kernel oil 8,500 1,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 12,425 16,760 TOP PALM MARKETS Oct 1-10 Sept 1-10 European Union 79,314 79,990 China 139,210 103,070 India & subcontinent 152,675 95,000 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,262,281 -42,839 -3.3 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0 December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7 November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9 October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9 September 1,443,836 -9,708 -0.7 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Richard Pullin)