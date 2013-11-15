(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data)
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products over Nov. 1 to 15 fell 4.6 percent to 744,975
tonnes from 781,043 tonnes shipped during Oct. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Nov. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
Nov 1-15 Oct 1-15
Crude palm oil 221,678 149,995
RBD palm oil 62,890 44,330
RBD palm olein 275,220 370,160
RBD palm stearin 64,440 63,800
Crude palm kernel oil 4,800 11,150
Palm fatty acid distillate 17,105 19,325
TOP PALM MARKETS
Nov 1-15 Oct 1-15
European Union 168,811 145,614
China 188,480 201,260
India & subcontinent 160,750 180,675
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5
September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1
August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5
July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2
June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0
May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4
April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3
March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8
February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1
January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0
December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7
November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9
October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)