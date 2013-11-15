(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products over Nov. 1 to 15 fell 4.6 percent to 744,975 tonnes from 781,043 tonnes shipped during Oct. 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Nov. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Nov 1-15 Oct 1-15 Crude palm oil 221,678 149,995 RBD palm oil 62,890 44,330 RBD palm olein 275,220 370,160 RBD palm stearin 64,440 63,800 Crude palm kernel oil 4,800 11,150 Palm fatty acid distillate 17,105 19,325 TOP PALM MARKETS Nov 1-15 Oct 1-15 European Union 168,811 145,614 China 188,480 201,260 India & subcontinent 160,750 180,675 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0 December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7 November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9 October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)