(Adds table) KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-15 fell 7.8 percent to 589,748 tonnes from 639,414 tonnes during May 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for June 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS June 1-15 May 1-15 Crude palm oil 173,275 182,089 RBD palm oil 40,870 41,525 RBD palm olein 199,770 190,785 RBD palm stearin 34,539 70,473 Crude palm kernel oil 9,515 20,450 Palm fatty acid distillate 19,120 26,475 TOP PALM MARKETS June 1-15 May 1-15 European Union 101,049 136,269 China 61,850 73,121 India & subcontinent 157,050 160,864 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % May 1,315,952 +95,070 +7.8 April 1,220,882 15,872 +1.3 March 1,205,010 -39,091 -3.1 February 1,244,101 -31,591 -2.5 January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0 December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1 November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8 October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)