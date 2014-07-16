(Adds table)
KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for July 1-15 rose 14.2 percent to 673,463 tonnes
from 589,748 tonnes during June 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Wednesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
July 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
July 1-15 June 1-15
Crude palm oil 172,890 173,275
RBD palm oil 54,245 40,870
RBD palm olein 245,204 199,770
RBD palm stearin 62,786 34,539
Crude palm kernel oil 18,380 9,515
Palm fatty acid distillate 9,240 19,120
TOP PALM MARKETS
July 1-15 June 1-15
European Union 124,620 101,049
China 150,470 61,850
India & subcontinent 139,820 157,050
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
June 1,391,942 +75,990 +5.8
May 1,315,952 +95,070 +7.8
April 1,220,882 15,872 +1.3
March 1,205,010 -39,091 -3.1
February 1,244,101 -31,591 -2.5
January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0
December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1
November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8
October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5
September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1
August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5
July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2
June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0
