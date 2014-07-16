(Adds table) KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-15 rose 14.2 percent to 673,463 tonnes from 589,748 tonnes during June 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for July 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS July 1-15 June 1-15 Crude palm oil 172,890 173,275 RBD palm oil 54,245 40,870 RBD palm olein 245,204 199,770 RBD palm stearin 62,786 34,539 Crude palm kernel oil 18,380 9,515 Palm fatty acid distillate 9,240 19,120 TOP PALM MARKETS July 1-15 June 1-15 European Union 124,620 101,049 China 150,470 61,850 India & subcontinent 139,820 157,050 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % June 1,391,942 +75,990 +5.8 May 1,315,952 +95,070 +7.8 April 1,220,882 15,872 +1.3 March 1,205,010 -39,091 -3.1 February 1,244,101 -31,591 -2.5 January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0 December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1 November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8 October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)