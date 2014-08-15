(Adds table)

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1-15 fell 15.2 percent to 570,761 tonnes from 673,463 tonnes during July 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for August 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

Aug. 1-15 July 1-15

Crude palm oil 142,057 172,890

RBD palm oil 47,900 54,245

RBD palm olein 249,395 245,204

RBD palm stearin 33,250 62,786

Crude palm kernel oil 7,244 18,380

Palm fatty acid distillate 14,800 9,240

TOP PALM MARKETS

Aug. 1-15 July 1-15

European Union 70,525 124,620

China 66,300 150,470

India & subcontinent 237,454 139,820

(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month Total Net Change m/m % July 1,353,516 -38,426 -2.8 June 1,391,942 +75,990 +5.8 May 1,315,952 +95,070 +7.8 April 1,220,882 15,872 +1.3 March 1,205,010 -39,091 -3.1 February 1,244,101 -31,591 -2.5 January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0 December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1 November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8 October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)