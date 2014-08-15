BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1-15 fell 15.2 percent to 570,761 tonnes from 673,463 tonnes during July 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for August 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
Aug. 1-15 July 1-15
Crude palm oil 142,057 172,890
RBD palm oil 47,900 54,245
RBD palm olein 249,395 245,204
RBD palm stearin 33,250 62,786
Crude palm kernel oil 7,244 18,380
Palm fatty acid distillate 14,800 9,240
TOP PALM MARKETS
Aug. 1-15 July 1-15
European Union 70,525 124,620
China 66,300 150,470
India & subcontinent 237,454 139,820
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m % July 1,353,516 -38,426 -2.8 June 1,391,942 +75,990 +5.8 May 1,315,952 +95,070 +7.8 April 1,220,882 15,872 +1.3 March 1,205,010 -39,091 -3.1 February 1,244,101 -31,591 -2.5 January 1,275,692 -158,218 -11.0 December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1 November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8 October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter