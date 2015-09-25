(Adds table)
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 3.64 percent to 1,322,256
tonnes from 1,275,869 tonnes shipped during Aug 1-25, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures
for Sept. 1-25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
September 1-25 August 1-25
Crude palm oil 467,883 419,515
RBD palm oil 80,745 45,535
RBD palm olein 377,110 414,175
RBD palm stearin 108,128 94,413
Crude palm kernel oil 35,320 20,473
Palm fatty acid distillate 38,096 54,050
TOP PALM MARKETS
September 1-25 August 1-25
European Union 260,421 262,196
China 147,350 166,910
India & subcontinent 348,788 373,500
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
August 1,525,389 -18,479 -1.2
July 1,543,868 -105,579 -6.4
June 1,649,447 +96,166 +6.2
May 1,553,281 +479,799 +44.7
April 1,073,482 -83,465 -7.2
March 1,156,947 +203,894 +21.4
February 953,053 -161,589 -14.5
January 1,114,642 -198,013 -15.1
December 1,312,655 -11,469 -0.9
November 1,324,124 -143,981 -9.8
October 1,468,105 -29,723 -2.0
September 1,497,828 +209,711 +16.3
August 1,288,117 -65,399 -4.8
July 1,353,516 -38,426 -2.8
June 1,391,942 +75,990 +5.8
May 1,315,952 +95,070 +7.8
(Reporting by Trinna Leong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)