KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 3.64 percent to 1,322,256 tonnes from 1,275,869 tonnes shipped during Aug 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

Following is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Sept. 1-25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

September 1-25 August 1-25

Crude palm oil 467,883 419,515

RBD palm oil 80,745 45,535

RBD palm olein 377,110 414,175

RBD palm stearin 108,128 94,413

Crude palm kernel oil 35,320 20,473

Palm fatty acid distillate 38,096 54,050

TOP PALM MARKETS

September 1-25 August 1-25

European Union 260,421 262,196

China 147,350 166,910

India & subcontinent 348,788 373,500

(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,525,389 -18,479 -1.2 July 1,543,868 -105,579 -6.4 June 1,649,447 +96,166 +6.2 May 1,553,281 +479,799 +44.7 April 1,073,482 -83,465 -7.2 March 1,156,947 +203,894 +21.4 February 953,053 -161,589 -14.5 January 1,114,642 -198,013 -15.1 December 1,312,655 -11,469 -0.9 November 1,324,124 -143,981 -9.8 October 1,468,105 -29,723 -2.0 September 1,497,828 +209,711 +16.3 August 1,288,117 -65,399 -4.8 July 1,353,516 -38,426 -2.8 June 1,391,942 +75,990 +5.8 May 1,315,952 +95,070 +7.8