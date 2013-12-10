* Stocks rise 7.2 pct to 1.98 mln T, matches Reuters poll
* Output falls 5.6 pct, exports fall 8.7 pct
* Monsoon floods set to dent output - trader
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 Malaysia's November palm
oil end-stocks rose to their highest in eight months as
seasonally weaker output in the world's second-largest producer
only partly offset a drop in exports, industry data showed on
Tuesday.
Data released by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed that
output fell 5.6 percent to 1.86 million tonnes in November, a
steeper drop than a 1.0 percent fall forecast in a Reuters poll
of traders and plantation firms.
However, exports also weakened more than expected, falling
8.7 percent to 1.52 million tonnes, against forecasts for a 4.0
percent drop. Demand typically dwindles during the northern
winter for palm oil, which solidifies in cold temperatures.
The weaker exports pushed up inventories in Malaysia up 7.2
percent from a month ago to 1.98 million tonnes, the highest
since March.
The rise in stocks met market estimates in a Reuters poll.
Investors, however, say flooding during the monsoon season
could cut more than 5 percent of December's output and push
prices steadily higher depending on the severity of the
disruption.
"Production is definitely being disturbed by the rainy
season at the moment, and the extent of damage will depend on
the second wave of floods," said a trader with a local
commodities brokerage.
Monsoon floods in major palm-growing states of Johor, Pahang
and Peninsular Malaysia's eastern coast have disrupted
harvesting and transportation of fresh fruit, potentially
lowering the quality of crude oil and tightening supplies.
Excess rainwater raises the level of free fatty acids (FFA)
in palm fruits, reducing the quality. Crushed oil with larger
FFA content costs more to refine, and some refiners may be
forced to turn away yields from flood-hit plantations.
Output in Malaysia and Indonesia, which together account for
about 90 percent of the world's palm oil supply, traditionally
weakens as monsoon rains -- that could stretch into early next
year -- hamper harvesting.
Ahead of the report's release, the benchmark January
contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange
edged up 0.6 percent to 2,660 ringgit ($831) per tonne by
Tuesday's midday break.
Traders said despite the worry of floods, larger stockpiles
are keeping prices from jumping drastically for now.
Prices however, would be sensitive to factors affecting
demand for the edible oil, including higher biodiesel mandates
and a shift among competing edible oils to palm.
"If there is any slight increase in demand from biofuels or
laurics, it could spark prices to rise from the current levels,"
the Malaysia-based trader added. Prices have gained 9.1 percent
so far this year, putting them on track for their first annual
rise since 2010.
Cargo surveyor data released earlier Tuesday showed exports
in the first ten days of December plunged 20 percent to 378,579
tonnes compared with the same period a month ago, as demand to
top consumers India, China and Europe weakened.
($1=3.20 Malaysian ringgit)
