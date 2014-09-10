* August palm stocks at 2.05 mln T vs 1.68 mln T in July

* Output up 22 pct m/m to 2.03 mln T, exports down 0.4 pct

* Malaysia palm exports surge in early Sept due to CPO tax move (Adds trader comment, palm prices)

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 Malaysian palm oil stocks swelled to their highest in more than a year at end-August as crop-friendly weather boosted production amid softer demand, industry data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in stockpiles in the world's No. 2 producer of the tropical oil beat market estimates and may weigh on benchmark palm oil prices which have already tumbled 24 percent so far this year and hit a five-and-a-half-year low last week.

Data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed that Malaysia's palm oil stocks rose to 2.05 million tonnes at end-August, up 22 percent from July and the highest since March 2013.

A Reuters poll had forecast Malaysian palm inventories to rise 16.4 percent to 1.96 million tonnes, with the estimates ranging from 1.89-2.10 million tonnes.

"The figures are bearish, but the market had anticipated this after the growers' estimates of higher production," said Chandran S., trader at Malaysia-based LT International Futures.

Crude palm oil production in August surged 22 percent to 2.03 million tonnes, the MPOB data showed, which was above the 1.92 million tonnes estimated in the Reuters poll.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association, a group of growers, earlier this week forecast palm oil production for the month jumped 24 percent.

Planters and analysts polled by Reuters said good weather in August had encouraged fruit formation, while harvesting activity also picked up pace compared to July as plantation workers returned from holidays for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival.

Overseas sales of Malaysian palm oil fell 0.4 percent to 1.44 million tonnes for August, the monthly MPOB report showed.

Ahead of the MPOB report, the benchmark November contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1 percent to 2,014 ringgit ($629) per tonne. It hit a five-and-a-half-year low of 1,914 ringgit on Sept. 2.

A surge in palm exports from Malaysia in September due to tax reliefs may rein in stockpile growth, though it may be temporary, some traders said.

Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services released earlier on Wednesday showed that Malaysian palm shipments between September 1-10 surged 41 percent compared with the same period a month ago, with exports of crude palm oil (CPO) more than doubling.

The removal of export duty for Malaysian crude palm oil for September and October is aimed at helping stoke demand from key buyers and increase palm oil sales over the two months, the Malaysian government said.

But some traders said while Malaysian exports in September will spike, Indonesia could claw back market share if the top producer reduces or scraps its CPO export duties next month.

"Exports for September will be ridiculously high. But we expect the good exports in September will not last into October," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. ($1 = 3.20 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)