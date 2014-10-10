* September palm stocks at 2.09 mln T vs 2.05 mln T in August

* Output down 6.6 pct m/m to 1.90 mln T, exports up 13.3 pct

* Market players worry about dwindling demand for palm (Adds trader comment, palm prices)

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 Malaysian palm stocks grew to their highest in 18 months at end-September, industry data showed on Friday, as a move to scrap export taxes for the crude grade failed to boost overseas sales enough to hold back inventory growth.

The rise in stockpiles in the world's No.2 palm oil producer was more than expected as indicated by a Reuters poll, and may weigh on prices that have recovered 13 percent from a more-than-five-year low hit early last month.

Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Friday that palm oil stocks in Malaysia rose 1.8 percent from a month ago to 2.09 million tonnes, bringing inventories to their highest since March 2013.

Market expectation had been for stocks to hold steady at the end-August level of 2.05 million tonnes.

September exports of Malaysian palm oil products rose to 1.63 million tonnes, a 13.3 percent rise from August.

The shipments were slightly higher than expectations of exports at 1.6 million tonnes, according to the Reuters poll, as India, China and Europe snapped up cargoes after Malaysia removed taxes on the crude grade.

Even though crude palm oil output fell 6.6 percent to 1.9 million tonnes, according to MPOB, that was more than the volume of the overseas sales and stocks grew.

The output was slight higher than the 1.87 million tonnes that poll respondents had expected. Respondents had said trees were likely to be rested after the super harvest in August.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association, a group of growers, earlier this week had forecast palm oil production to have dropped 7.6 percent in September.

Ahead of the MPOB report, the benchmark December contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.9 percent to 2,171 ringgit ($669) per tonne.

OUTPUT EXPECTED TO WEAKEN

Planters and traders expect palm production in Malaysia to weaken in October as wet weather delays harvesting and reduces oil extraction rates from fresh fruit. This would mean output had peaked this year in August, earlier than usual.

Malaysian Meteorological Department forecast rains and afternoon thunderstorms for most of Malaysia in the month of October, before the wetter northeast monsoon season kicks in.

Heavy, flood-causing rains complicates logistics and transportation of fresh fruit bunches to mills, which drives up free fatty acids and reduces the quality of oil produced.

Other market players said the main worry was dwindling food and fuel demand for palm oil towards the end of 2014.

Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services released earlier on Friday showed that Malaysian palm shipments between September 1-10 slumped 19 percent to 395,532 tonne compared with the same period a month ago, as demand to India nearly halved.

"The first ten-days exports was a shocker. If demand continues like this, and drops 15-18 percent each month, then the average stocks until December will be above 2 million tonnes," Lingam Supramaniam, director at Malaysia-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari told Reuters.

"We know output will be lower in October, November and December. But all eyes will be on demand," he said.

($1 = 3.247 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Tom Hogue)