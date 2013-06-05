* WHAT: Malaysia's May palm oil stocks, output and exports data * WHEN: June 10, after 0430 GMT * May exports, domestic demand to outstrip production * Ramadan demand may help to further draw down stocks By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, June 5 Malaysia's end-May palm oil stocks likely fell to their lowest in almost a year, as exports and domestic consumption continued to offset stagnant output in the world's No.2 producer, a Reuters survey of five plantation companies showed on Wednesday. Inventory levels may have eased 7.6 percent from a month ago to 1.78 million tonnes in May, which would be the fifth straight monthly decline and the lowest level since stocks hit 1.7 million tonnes in June 2012. There has been a steady decline in palm oil stocks in Malaysia this year, from their record high of 2.63 million tonnes hit in December, due to a seasonally weaker production that is expected to pick up only in the second half of the year. Palm oil output in Malaysia likely rose 2 percent from a month ago to 1.39 million tonnes in May, but still fell short of estimated exports of 1.41 million tonnes, the survey showed. While demand from China, the world's second biggest palm oil buyer after India, slowed last month, rising shipments to India and Pakistan helped restrict the month-on-month drop in exports to 3 percent. The medians of the figures provided by the poll respondents imply domestic consumption in May of around 185,000 tonnes. Malaysia's imports of crude palm oil from top producer Indonesia are likely to have grown to 50,000 tonnes in May from 17,949 tonnes the month before, according to the poll. FACTORS TO WATCH The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange's palm oil benchmark futures have been rallying since early May as traders placed bets that a recovery in demand and stagnant production will help deplete stocks in the key producer. Prices may gain further if the Malaysian Palm Oil Board reports a higher-than-expected drop in stocks on June 10. Major producers Indonesia and Malaysia are also counting on restocking ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in July this year, to drive up demand. Communal feasting during Ramadan typically drives up edible oil consumption. The two countries also kept their crude palm oil export tax unchanged for June at 9 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively. Breakdown of May estimates (in tonnes): Range Median* Production 1,366,495 - 1,407,000 1,393,825 Exports 1,400,000 - 1,405,945 1,405,945 Imports 40,000 - 56,703 50,000 Closing stocks 1,766,334 - 1,814,000 1,780,000 * Official stocks of 1,926,723 tonnes for April, plus the above estimated output and imports give a total May supply of 3,370,548 tonnes. Based on the median of the export and closing stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in May would be 184,603 tonnes. ($1 = 3.09 ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)