* Jan stocks seen at 1.98 mln T from 1.99 mln T in Dec
* Output seen at 1.52 mln T vs 1.67 mln T in Dec
* Exports seen at 1.35 mln T vs 1.51 mln T in Dec
* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due Feb. 10, after 0430 GMT
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 Malaysian palm oil stocks in
January are expected to fall for the first time since June
thanks to seasonally lower output, but sluggish demand for the
tropical oil means inventories are likely to be only slightly
lower.
A Reuters survey of five planters and traders showed output
in the world's second-largest producer likely fell to 1.52
million tonnes in January, down 8.8 percent from a month ago as
oil palm trees enter a resting period which results in smaller
yields.
Poor demand from top buyers, however, is expected to have
stemmed much of a fall in stockpiles that grew to 1.99 million
tonnes by end-December.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in January are set to
fall 10.5 percent to 1.35 million tonnes, down from 1.48 million
tonnes shipped in December, the survey showed.
Cargo surveyors reported last week that Malaysia's exports
for the full month of January fell about 11 percent as India,
the world's top edible oil consumer, cut back on purchases.
That would bring end-January stocks to 1.98 million tonnes,
the poll respondents said, just a 0.3 percent decline since
December.
LOCAL CONSUMPTION
The median figure from respondents implied domestic
consumption in January of around 197,715 tonnes, above the
average range that stretches from 150,000 to 180,000 tonnes.
Malaysian imports of palm oil products likely stood at
22,500 tonnes in January compared with 24,574 tonnes in
December.
FACTORS TO WATCH
The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange's palm oil benchmark
futures fell nearly 4 percent in December, posting
their biggest monthly loss since July last year, on investor
jitters that weak demand would keep stockpiles elevated and
weigh on prices.
Traders said export demand will likely remain muted for now
with the next big festive season still many months ahead.
"I don't see much interest coming in for now. February could
see poor exports too - I don't see any heavy line up of vessels
at any of the ports," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Malaysia.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on a key industry meet
in Kuala Lumpur in early March to gauge trading sentiment.
"Buyers could start coming after March, but any pickup will
only happen after the palm oil conference. The market needs to
get some sort of direction. We have a weak soybean oil market,
and the ringgit is very unpredictable," the trader added.
Demand is widely expected to improve in the coming months,
as buyers begin to re-stock ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr
festival that typically drives up consumption of the tropical
oil used in a variety of foods such as cookies and chocolate.
Consumers in countries experiencing the northern winter
could also switch back to palm oil as winter fades and the
weather becomes warmer. Demand usually softens during winter as
palm tends to solidify in cold temperatures.
Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board last month
forecast the No.2 producer would export 18.5 million tonnes of
palm oil in 2014, beating 2013's 18.1 million tonnes due to
robust consumption growth in major export markets. End-stocks
were expected to range between 1.6 million and 1.8 million
tonnes.
Breakdown of January's estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median*
Production 1,500,000 - 1,583,653 1,520,000
Exports 1,281,421 - 1,400,000 1,350,000
Imports 10,000 - 40,000 22,500
Closing stocks 1,955,000 - 2,075,000 1,980,000
* Official stocks of 1,985,215 tonnes for December, plus the
above estimated output and imports give a total January supply
of 3,527,715 tonnes. Based on the median of the export and
closing stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in
January would be 197,715 tonnes.
($1 = 3.31 Malaysian ringgit)
